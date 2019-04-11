JUST IN: Nyagura application thrown out

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Suspended University of Zimbabwe (UZ) vice chancellor Levi Nyagura will now stand trial on May 16 after his application for exception was today thrown out by a Harare magistrate.

Nyagura is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD. In his application for exception and quashing of an indictment, Nyagura through his lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, said he was being wrongly charged adding that a vice chancellor was not responsible for the award of degrees.

However, in his ruling, the acting chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi said Nyagura had a case to answer.

“The State is not alleging that the accused conferred the degree in person to Grace Mugabe. Instead the allegation is that the accused facilitated the conferment of the degree to Grace Mugabe,” he said.

More to follow…

