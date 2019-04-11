JUST IN: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange finally arrested

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London after the latter withdrew asylum.

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.

quoting the Met Police reports that Assange was arrested for failing to surrender to the court.

Ecuador’s president Lenin Moreno said it withdrew Mr Assange’s asylum after his repeated violations to international conventions.

But WikiLeaks tweeted that Ecuador had acted illegally in terminating Mr Assange’s political asylum “in violation of international law”. –

