Zinara must stick to mandate: Minister

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Government has flexed its muscle to plug financial leaks at the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) by ensuring that the organisation sticks to its core mandate of fixing road user fees and disbursing road maintenance funds.

Further, a clean-up is underway to remove those implicated in abuse of funds.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza told Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), a sister outlet of The Herald, in an interview on Tuesday night that Government was restructuring Zinara in a systematic manner.

“Zinara was not doing its core business, was now doing other businesses, contracting, engaging in construction direct,” he said.

“That aspect is where all these other problems are coming from. By simply making sure that Zinara sticks to its core mandate they disappear. That is what the board has done now. In addition to that, there are suspensions that are going on now in the organisation. There is a lot of work going on systematically to make sure that we clean up this process. We are building up Zinara in a systematic manner despite of the questions that are coming we will not stop. We will continue. We hope by the time we finish which is very soon we need a substantive CEO to come in. All the things that are not correct are going to be dealt with easily.”

Zinara board chairman Engineer Michael Madanha said they will leave no stone unturned in cleansing Zinara.

With regards to the issue of suspended chief executive officer Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa, he said the board will not renew her contract after noting that she was involved in a scandalous mortgage loan issue with former chairman Albert Mugabe.

He said the contracts of Messrs Precious Murove and Moses Juma were also not going to be renewed upon expiry for various charges.

