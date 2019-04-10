Rwanda’s media practitioners pay tribute to colleagues killed in genocide

KIGALI. — Rwandan media practitioners on Tuesday evening paid homage to the journalists killed in the 1994’s genocide as part of a 100-day commemoration starting on April 7.

In remembrance of the victims, about 300 journalists, social media influencers and families of fallen journalists walked 1.6 km from the Kigali Car Free Zone to the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.

The walk is part of the event named Reflection Day on Media and Genocide, where journalists reflected on the media’s role in the genocide and examined their role in society’s transformation. Media practitioners should exercise professionalism in their work, Rwandan Minister of Local Government Anastase Shyaka said at a memorial ceremony during the event, adding that the slain journalists stood for truth despite the tough moments.

Names of about 60 journalists known to have been killed during the genocide were read out at the ceremony. The event also included a penal discussion themed Media Responsibility in the age of Fake News, Hate Speech and Denial.

The 1994 genocide killed 800,000 to 1 million people, mainly ethnic Tutsis. – Xinhua

