Thieves vandalise power line to Gweru’s waterworks

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

SUSPECTED copper thieves on Monday night vandalised Zesa Holdings’ main line to a range booster, affecting normal power supplies to Gweru’s major water reservoir, Southern Eye has established.

The interruption of electricity supplies to the city’s waterworks has exacerbated water woes barely a week after the Midlands capital experienced dry taps as a result of pipe bursts and maintenance works at Gwenhoro Dam.

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company southern region marketing officer Edward Nyoni said the power utility’s workers were on the ground attending to the line.

“As highlighted earlier on, our main line to the range booster was vandalised during the night (Monday) by copper thieves,” Nyoni told Gweru journalists.

“With regard to this, our dedicated team is already on the ground fixing the vandalised line, but unfortunately, this work will take some hours, though we are certain that you will have your power today (Tuesday).”

Nyoni also confirmed that some copper cables were stolen following the damage to the power line.

Three years ago, the city went for more than a week without water following an electrical fault, which saw the transformer going up in flames and affecting water supply pumps at Gwenoro Dam.

Over the years, Gweru’s water problems have been worsened by power outages as well as the city’s obsolete water pumps and pipes.

Last year, mayor Josiah Makombe said council had struck a deal with Zesa Holdings to install a second power line to Gwenoro to curb the power cuts affecting water supplies.

