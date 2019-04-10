Paradza’s human trafficking film set to premiere at NGZ

Annie Paradza

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

A NEW film designed to conscientise the public, particularly desperate jobseekers, on the risk of falling prey to human traffickers, is set to premiere at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Harare on April 27.

The one-and-a-half-hour film titled Boundaries Within was produced by Annie Paradza as part of efforts to educate citizens against being duped by human trafficking syndicates.

Paradza told NewsDay Life & Style that human trafficking was an ongoing scourge and had pushed her to write a real-life script for the film, Boundaries Within, directed by Brighton Mapfumo, Farai Kuzvidza and Benjamin Mapfeka.

“The film is my first production that is meant to educate people, especially job-seekers not to engage in deals with strangers or foreigners who claim to offer lucrative packages,” she said.

Paradza said the film was inspired by cases reported in 2016 and 2017, where several Zimbabwean women ended up as human-trafficking victims in Kuwait and other foreign destinations.

“I was moved to write a script by continuous reports of trafficking of women and children. The perpetrators are still out there and preying on people’s desperation. I read stories in the newspapers and testimonies from the victims themselves as they were interviewed on radio stations before producing the script,” she said.

“In the film, a young lady called Faith from a high-density suburb who is desperately looking for a job to end her poverty, unknowingly falls prey to human traffickers, together with some four ladies; Audrey, Brenda, Tendai and Cynthia. What then happens to these five unfolds as the film plays, I don’t want to pre-empt much. Let’s make a date on April 27.”

The cast of the film includes Paradza herself, Jessica Randazha, Simbarashe Manzungu, Nyasha Gwari, Prabah Nkalaile, Bothwell Muringai, Rutendo Karipfuwe, Edna Shaishano, Spedia Nyikambatonga, Benjamin Mapfeka and Elizabeth Majongwe.

