China calls for stronger ties

Herald Reporter

New Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun has called for strong ties between the countries’ legislative bodies as a way of enhancing existing cordial relations.

Ambassador Guo said this after paying a courtesy call on Senate President Mabel Chinomona at her offices in Harare yesterday.

“We discussed how to further develop our friendship and areas of cooperation between our two countries and we also discussed how to provide more support to areas affected by Cyclone Idai.

“We also discussed how to further develop exchanges between the Senate and the National People’s Congress of China because the partnership between our two countries and cooperation needs strong and deep support from our legislature,” he said.

He added that China had a huge market that local companies should take advantage of.

“We pay great importance to trade between our two countries and China has a huge market and we are prepared to buy more from Zimbabwe because I think that is a better way of developing Zimbabwe’s economy.

In her remarks Cde Chinomona said the area of cooperation with China needs to be strengthened in the economic field.

“During the liberation struggle, China supported us and now we want to move to the economic field where we need strong support from China,” she said.

The Senate President said Zimbabwe was grateful for the support it receives from China especially in the agricultural field.

“The ambassador also talked about tourism and that would be another way of getting foreign currency for the country. So we are grateful to the support we receive from China because they have always been there with us even in the UN Security Council.

“He also thanked Zimbabwe for the support it also renders to China at the UN,” Cde Chinomona added.

Like this: Like Loading...