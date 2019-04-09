MDC-A MP, councillor denied bail

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Bid by Zengeza East legislator Goodrich Chimbaira (MDC-ALLIANCE) and Ward 14 councillor Chengetai Nyagondo to get freedom hit a snag after Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini denied the two bail last Saturday.

The two, who are being represented by Mr Alec Muchadehama, are facing charges of committing public violence during the party’s recently aborted district elections in Chitungwiza. The trial date has been set for May 15.

Prosecutor Mr Tatenda Mukatera alleged that on March 30 between 4pm and 4:10pm, Chimbaira and Nyagondo, together with their accomplices who are still at large, denied the witnesses entry to a house in Unit J, where the MDC-Alliance was conducting district elections for candidates to contest at the elective congress set for May.

Afterwards, Chimbaira, Nyagondo and their accomplices began to assault former Chitungwiza deputy mayor Jabulani Mtunzi, Lilian Munyangadzi, Moreblessing Simango, Rabani Pirikisi, Andrew Samuriwo, Moses Tsikwa and Abigail Tarupiwa using stones and open hands.

Chimbaira then also allegedly attempted to run over Mtunzi, who is also Chitungwiza provincial MDC youth chairperson, with his Toyota Fortuner and he sustained some injuries.

Mtunzi was rescued by some members of the public. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Chimbaira and Nyagondo’s arrest.

However, Chimbaira was granted $200 on the attempted murder charge and was ordered to report twice at the Chitungwiza Police Station, not to interfere with witnesses and to surrender his passport.

