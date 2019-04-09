Mujuru vows never to return to Zanu PF

Joyce Mujuru

Former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Joice Mujuru has said that she will never rejoin Zanu Pf party. This was after Zanu Pf Secretary for administration Dr. Obert Mpofu said that Zanu Pf was regaining its lost sheep including the former VP.

Mujuru posted on her Facebook page that she is not desperate and she is better off supporting her “son”, an apparent reference to the main opposition leader, the MDC President Nelson Chamisa.

Said Mujuru:

I will NEVER rejoin ZanuPf. Im not desperate. Theres my son to support! He’s the president The only way forward is forward not backwards. Joice Mujuru is among the people who got expelled from Zanu Pf party by the former administration of Robert Mugabe. She then went to form her party the National Patriotic Front ( NPF) together with other former Zanu Pf members such as Ambrose Mutinhiri. – Source: Pindula

