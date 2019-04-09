Mhere ropes in Malawian singer on new album

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AWARD-WINNING gospel musician Mathias Mhere has roped in celebrated Malawian gospel singer Skeffa Mulongoti Chimoto for his eighth album, Greater Than Solomon, scheduled for release during the first week of June in Harare.

Lilongwe-based Chimoto is not a new voice on the local music scene having previously recorded with locally celebrated gospel outfit Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Voice of Mbare on their album titled Flash-Back.

Mhere’s nine-track album will be produced by Lyton Ngolomi, Tatenda Viali, DJ Tamuka and Oskid, some of the top names in the industry and will also feature multi-award-winning contemporary singer Jah Prayzah.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Mhere said he was happy to have combined his voice with Chimoto, who he described as humble, talented and professional.

“I met Skeffa when he came to Zimbabwe for a CCAP Voice of Mbare function and we later talked about music business, leading to our collaboration. It was a great experience working with such a talented music icon who also commands a huge following in his country and Zambia as well,” he said.

The Favour hitmaker, who is studying theology, said he had roped in different producers on the album to give his fans diversity and avoid monotony.

“I have realised that there is power in working together as artistes and producers across genres, where you get to share ideas and exchange notes. I have worked with various musicians in many projects and have realised that, besides giving audiences variety, collaborations unite artistes,” he said.

“This forthcoming album carries different themes such as evangelism, salvation and hope to the people and nation at large. The song Nyika Dzibatane, featuring my Malawian brother Skeffa, seeks to unite the two countries musically and culturally, as we have enjoyed a cordial relationship.”

He said there would be a lot of surprises on the album, with songs like Jakuchichi, Suwo, Nyika Dzibatane featuring Chimoto, Mwana Wauya, Dai Zvaibvira, Hembe Yemubhero, Kamushini and Tichavamba Hondo.

Mhere is currently riding high with his Panogara Nyasha album, which has been touted as a positive departure from most of his previous works.

