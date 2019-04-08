Mental patient runs amok, kills 2

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A SUSPECTED Mutoko mental patient reportedly went berserk before fatally axing a couple over an undisclosed matter.

The suspect, Takudzwa Zaranyika (30) has since been arrested following the death of Grace Tsiga and Tsvimbo Kajese who he allegedly axed to death at their homestead in Jumbi village, under Chief Charehwa.

The suspect is a nephew to the deceased couple.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“It is sad to report the death of two people in Mutoko at the hands of a suspected mental patient. We urge guardians of any suspected mental patients to ensure that they monitor and supervise them, taking their drugs to avoid such incidences,” he said.

According to the police, on April 1, at around 10am, the suspect reportedly went to Kajese’s homestead, wielding an axe where he found the couple relaxing at home. The suspect had an altercation with the couple over an undisclosed matter. Zaranyika allegedly struck Tsiga once on the head with the axe, killing her on the spot. The suspect went on to strike Kajese several times on the head, leading to his death.

A passer-by, who witnessed the incident, alerted other villagers who informed the suspect’s elder brother Fungai Zaranyika (38) and reported the matter to the police.

The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Mutoko District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Like this: Like Loading...