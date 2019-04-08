‘MDC-T Captured By Sexist & Tribalistic Cabal’ – Linda Masarira

Linda Masarira

Former MDC-T spokesperson, Linda Masarira, has castigated her ‘misogynistic’ erstwhile colleagues and warned party leader Thokozani Khupe that the party is on the road to oblivion.

Masarira was expelled from the party after she was pictured wearing ZANU PF regalia while attending a social function in the rural areas. In an interview with Newsday, Masarira said:

I stood with Dr Thokozani Khupe when she was accused of being a Zanu PF project.

Unfortunately, she decided to succumb to the pressure from my deputy Khaliphani Phungeni, a South African-based cabal and some tribalists based in Bulawayo who always seek to make the MDC-T a tribalist party. I gave them a long rope to tie themselves, which they have finally done. It is rather unfortunate that they don’t realise that for every action taken, there is a consequence.

However, MDC-T party officials rejected the charges of tribalism and sexism. Party secretary-general Nixon Nyikadzino claimed that Masarira was dismissed on clear charges. Said Nyikadzino:

Those are false allegations and she must understand that we dismissed her on clear charges which she knows. We will not be seen trying to be swayed by her claims when the basis of her ouster is clear.

