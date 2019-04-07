JUST IN: Zimbabweans in SA thanked for generosity in the wake of Cyclone Idai

Zandile Mthimunye Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador in South Africa David Hamadziripi has expressed gratitude for generous outpouring of aid towards Cyclone Idai victims, particularly from Zimbabweans living in South Africa.

Addressing an awards ceremony in Johannesburg, Ambassador Hamadziripi said while mourning the loss of life as a result of the natural disaster, Zimbabweans stood in unity and sent out packages of relief to their compatriots back home.

“I want to thank each and every one who has generously donated to the ongoing efforts to provide relief to those that were affected by this cyclone. The needs remain immense – the process of recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation will be long. Your continued generous giving will be greatly appreciated,” said Ambassador Hamadziripi.

“In the wake of the natural disaster, we have witnessed an amazing outpouring and display by Zimbabweans, at home and abroad, of compassion and empathy for one another. May the spirit of oneness and shared community prevail beyond this tragic episode.”

Addressing the same event, sponsors of the awards ceremony, Zororo-Phumulani appealed to Zimbabweans based in the diaspora to play an active role in efforts to resuscitate the economy back home, through investments.

“I would like to say to my fellow countrymen, let us remember our roots. For Zimbabwe to be the Zimbabwe we want, we have to be the Zimbabweans that are agents of change. I am not talking about regime change here, but I am saying Zimbabwe can never reach its full potential unless if we nurture it, or contribute financially and with our skills,” said Zororo-Phumulani chief executive Edwin Anderson at the event hosted at Sandton, Johannesburg.

“We are here in South Africa to learn, so that whatever we have learnt, we can replicate, improving on it and put Zimbabwe on the world map. We do not want to bring Zimbabwe to its former glory, but to make it a global leader.”

Anderson’s Zororo-Phumulani – a subsidiary of Doves Zimbabwe – is a leading funeral insurance products and repartition service provider across the Southern Africa Development Community region.

