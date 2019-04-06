Zim, Rwanda ties strengthen

Michael Magoronga

Midlands Correspondent

Zimbabwe has a lot to learn from Rwanda leader President Paul Kagame who, as African Union chair, accentuated the drive for substantive unity and cooperation among member states, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this at his Pricab Farm in Sherwood Kwekwe during a familiarisation visit by Rwandan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr James Musoni.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF and the ruling Rwandan Patriotc Front (RPF) were fostering cooperation programmes to stimulate business synergies.

“I am happy that after our discussion with President Kagame early this year in Addis Ababa, in his capacity as the African Union Chair, he is implementing his vision and showing how African countries should cooperate,” said President Mnangagwa.

“It is true that we have a re-engagement and engagement policy as a Government, but I am pleasantly surprised that the Zanu-PF business wing is here as represented by Minister (Sithembiso) Nyoni as well as the Rwanda ruling party as represented by the ambassador.

“I am briefed that they have clinched several deals in trade as well as in marketing.

“The two parties have a business agreement in trade and manufacturing items as well as providing facilities in Kigali where we put products from Zimbabwe in the Eastern Region and also them doing likewise in Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa urged farmers to embrace new technology and to be hands-on farmers in a bid to maximise production.

He said the vision at his farm was for value addition.

“For more production we need more technology to be applied on each single hectare,” he said.

“So far, on average, in terms of maize, we produce between 12 and 14 tonnes per hectare and that makes agriculture inevitable.

“The next phase for us is to go into agribusiness to process some of the goods we produce on the farm.”

Ambassador Musoni said the two countries had a lot to learn from each other adding that the technology at President Mnangagwa’s farm was ideal to make the venture a model case.

“We appreciate that His Excellency has allowed us to visit his farm. The technology that we have seen here is really impressive and we are challenged as a country. We are looking forward to exchanging ideas between the two countries,” said Ambassador Musoni.

He hailed President Mnangagwa for creating a conducive environment for investment through his “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra, saying the same thrust had seen Rwanda’s set itself as one of the fastest growing economies in Africa.

“President Mnangagwa is reforming a one-stop centre for ease of doing business and we are happy that in Rwanda, we have seen positive results in our country and we are glad that Zimbabwe is in the right direction through the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Mnangagwa with the assistance of an able team,” said Ambassador Musoni.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima were also part of the entourage.

