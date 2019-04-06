WAR ON BOSSO STOEP …Caps unleash former Highlanders sons

Langton Nyakwenda

BARBOURFIELDS was a sweet home for Valentine Ndaba back in 2015, when his mesmerising left foot wowed the Soweto Stand and made the Highlanders fans believe that he would grow into a club legend.

But Ndaba decided to pack his bags for Dynamos the following year and life was never the same again as he struggled to break into the team before being deregistered mid last season.

Ndaba was offloaded as DeMbare sought to create a slot for Denver Mukamba.

The last half of 2018 was a difficult one for the 31-year-old former Bosso man.

Ndaba resorted to playing social football with Hatfield Rovers whom he helped to win that year’s Mako Gold Cup tournament.

At that tourney many said Ndaba was beyond redemption but the utility player vowed to bounce back. “I am not done yet, not by a long shot. I will be back in 2019,” he said as he collected his winners’ medal.

And it appears that Ndaba is not done yet indeed with a familiar figure having come to his rescue. He left Bulawayo as an exciting attacking winger four years ago returns to BF today as a left back for a Caps United side that is showing a lot of promise.

Highlanders host Caps United at a time Lloyd Chitembwe is in the process of reshaping the career of his idol’s son.

Forbes Ndaba — Valentine’s father — was Chitembwe’s teammate at the famous Darryn T side of the early 1990s and a “football icon” idolised by the Makepekepe gaffer back then.

“It’s good to be part of such a story,” said the Caps United coach.

“His father was one of our idols when we were coming up as players in Chitungwiza. Valentine’s father was an unbelievable player, very good attitude towards the game, above all he had an exceptional football brain, he had a lot of great things, unbelievable athleticism.

“But credit goes to the player (Valentine) himself for having listened to advice, for having changed his attitude, for having changed his lifestyle. He is looking very sharp and is very coachable.

“Valentine is one player I have always admired, he possesses great technical ability. What we are doing is to add on the solidity, try to work on the defensive qualities and I am happy with the way he is defending.”

The last three league matches between Bosso and Makepekepe have failed to produce a winner, the last two have failed to produce a goal and Chitembwe anticipates another tight battle.

Makepekepe have not beaten Bosso at BF in a league match since May 3, 2015 when the Harare side won 1-0 courtesy of a Stephen Makatuka header.

They go into this match on the back of a 2-0 home win against new boys Manica Diamonds and Chitembwe is eager to see how his boys will react away from the National Sports.

“I want to see how they react away from their usual home. We want to go out there and cause problems for Highlanders, our ambition is to go out there and win,” he said.

Caps United also have former Bosso sons Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali making an emotional return to BF.

“They are professionals, they know how to handle the situation, and it’s up to them to manage it. No special instructions for them, I believe they know what it means to compete against their former side,” commented Chitembwe.

Fixtures

Manica Diamonds v Harare City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Hwange (Rufaro), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Mandava), Highlanders v Caps United (Barbourfields)

