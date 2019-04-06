Former Zanu-PF bigwigs troop back

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Former Zanu-PF senior members are trooping back to the ruling party following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for a unified party.

This follows the re-joining of National Patriotic Front (NPF) interim leader and presidential candidate in the 2018 Harmonised Elections Ambrose Mutinhiri and former Zanu- PF secretary for Administration Didymus Mutasa to the ruling party.

Indications are high that National People’s Party president Joice Mujuru will return to Zanu-PF soon.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Obert Mpofu confirmed the latest developments saying President Mnangagwa’s call for unity in the party and the country was gaining traction.

“The President of our party wants everybody in Zanu-PF and he has called for all the former members who broke away for whatever reason to come back into the fold of the party and be part of our new dispensation,” said Cde Mpofu.

“I am aware of comrades who have indicated that they would like to come back, Mai Mujuru is one of them and her party (NPP). Ambrose Mutinhiri is already back in the party.

“We have others that have approached us recently indicating their willingness to come.”

Ms Mujuru left Zanu-PF in 2014 after being accused of leading a faction and causing disunity in the party.

Contacted for contact Ms Mujuru professed ignorance over the developments.

In line with his re-engagement thrust, Cde Mpofu said, President Mnangagwa has been meeting with leaders of other political parties and recently visited Chimanimani with them to demonstrate and foster unity.

“The President has been visiting Chimanimani together with other leaders of political parties as part of this engagement where he wants Zimbabweans to work together in the development of their country. So we are ready to work with our fellow Zimbabweans,” said Cde Mpofu.

Speaking at a Zanu-PF Makonde inter-district meeting, politburo member Cde Prisca Mupfumira said unity being cultivated at the top should cascade to the grassroots of the party and communities.

“We want unity and people should take heed of what President Mnangagwa is saying. We should not point fingers at others accusing them of being part of this or that formation,” she said.

“At the Politburo, there are people who had left the party for one reason or another and they indicated that they want to be back and were readmitted.

“Cde Mutasa is now back at (our) Headquarters. There is no need for labelling each other as Gamatox or whatever. People are now united at the top.

“The President visited Chimanimani together with leaders of opposition parties. We want to be united and we want everyone back in the party. If senior people are being readmitted into the party why should people at the grassroots who want to come back be subjected to interrogation,” she said.

Cde Mupfumira said people should disengage from the primary election mode and focus on unity and work towards development.

