Masarira takes dig at ‘captured’ Khupe

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

EXPELLED MDC-T spokesperson Linda Masarira has warned that the Thokozani Khupe-led opposition party risks disintegrating, accusing the faction of favouring men ahead of their female counterparts.

Masarira also claimed a clique from Matabeleland was trying to make the MDC-T a tribal party.

She warned that Khupe risked destroying her political career the same way former Vice-President Joice Mujuru did when she failed to grow her party, ZimPF and then National People’s Party after leaving Zanu PF.

“I stood with Dr Thokozani Khupe when she was accused of being a Zanu PF project. Unfortunately, she decided to succumb to the pressure from my deputy Khaliphani Phungeni, a South African-based cabal and some tribalists based in Bulawayo who always seek to make the MDC-T a tribalist party. I gave them a long rope to tie themselves, which they have finally done. It is rather unfortunate that they don’t realise that for every action taken, there is a consequence,” Masarira said.

The MDC-T standing committee on Monday expelled Masarira after a picture of her donning Zanu PF regalia went viral on social media.

Sources said Masarira had been given an option to resign or face expulsion, but the Harare Central losing candidate opted to apply for a sabbatical leave, which was turned down by the party leadership.

MDC-T secretary-general Nixon Nyikadzino said Masarira’s allegations were misplaced, as she was dismissed on charges which she was aware of.

“Those are false allegations and she must understand that we dismissed her on clear charges which she knows. We will not be seen trying to be swayed by her claims when the basis of her ouster are clear,” Nyikadzino said.

The charge sheet included an “undisputed fact that on March 24, 2019, several photographs of you wearing Zanu PF regalia, commonly known as ‘zambia’ at some location located in rural Zimbabwe, were circulated by yourself on various social media platforms including, but not limited to WhatsApp”.

Khupe broke away from the MDC, claiming she was the legitimate leader of the opposition party when she was overlooked for the post of party president in favour of Nelson Chamisa following the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in February, 2018.

The MDC-T has often been being accused of being an a Zanu PF project.

It is one of the parties involved in dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

