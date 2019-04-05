Big thumbs-up for clean-up campaign

Herald Reporters

Rwanda has commended Zimbabwe for adopting the national clean-up concept as a way of promoting a clean environment that is disease free and ensures citizens are healthy and productive. On December 5 last year, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month National Clean-Up Day. Participating during yesterday’s edition of the National Clean-Up Day in Glen Norah A Shopping Centre in Harare, Rwandan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr James Musoni heaped praise on President Mnangagwa and Zimbabweans for embracing the exercise which his country does on the last Saturday of every month.

“This a wonderful programme and as Rwanda we have expressed our support by joining the Harare City Council in cleaning this shopping centre.

“I encourage citizens to embrace the programme and make it a culture. If the culture is sustained and done properly it benefits the nation. People should be part and parcel of the programme and learn to clean their environment daily and not on stated clean-up days.

“Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali, is ranked one of the cleanest cities in Africa because Rwandans have embraced the cleaning culture and are enjoying the benefits of a clean nation, so I urge you all to participate,” he said.

Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu said the most important virtue among Zimbabwean leaders was adapting to cleanliness.

“There is so much business in this clean-up campaign because some of the litter can be recycled into fertiliser, for instance.

“As a nation let’s continue engaging in clean-up campaigns so that we avoid being affected by diseases such as cholera and other infections,” said Minister Chidawu.

At Harare Polytechnic, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, led the cleaning up of the college’s surrounding areas.

“We are cultivating a culture of keeping our country, cities, towns, villages and homes clean. I urge you to continue to work within your own communities to encourage your friends, neighbours and colleagues to understand the role in cleaning our environment.

“Zimbabwe shall regain its position as the cleanest country in Africa if all Zimbabweans keep their surrounding clean at all times. Our vision of an upper middle income economy can only be achieved if certain basics are met.

“I, therefore, exhort science and technology institutions under my purview to contribute to sustainable environmental management practices through, among others, innovative waste recycling technologies and the search for new energy sources,’’ said Minister Murwira.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development yesterday partnered with the Women’s Microfinance Bank in a clean-up exercise at Copacabana.

Speaking during the exercise, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni commended the President for setting aside the day.

“Everyone has taken heed to this call and this is witnessed by the huge turnout of people from different organisations who are participating in the exercise.

“We are here in the CBD today at a taxi rank. We urge also our vendors to participate in the exercise,” she said.

Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba added that the City of Harare was embarking on a dump clearance programme in the next few weeks that will ensure that all dump sites are cleared.

“Our equipment is being mobilised so that we will be able to undertake the initiative on a dump clearance programme,” he said.

Chief executive officer for the Women’s Microfinance Bank Ms Mandas Marikanda said the initiative should be supported by all for it to be effective.

She urged women to utilise all the waste by recycling it and earn themselves a living.

The Willowvale Flats community joined Nyaradzo Funeral Services in a clean-up campaign held at the flats in support of the initiative.

The clean-up campaign was also attended by Kukura Kurerwa and Munhenzva bus drivers and Pepsi Zimbabwe.

A Willowvale Flats resident, who identified herself as Mai Sandra, commended the initiative which was introduced by President Mnangagwa and urged the Harare City Council to provide litter bins at the premises to reduce the number of dumping sites.

