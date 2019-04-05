All set for My Heart launch

Zimbabwe’s rising gospel diva Tsitsi Kudita, based in South Africa is elated about releasing her fifth album titled My Heart after a series of other successful projects over the years.

In an interview with the NewsDay, Kudita said she was overjoyed by the how things have turned out to be in her musical career and life in general.

“I am so excited about my forthcoming project, it is really ‘My Heart’ as the title name suggests. My journey was not very easy doubling careers, traveling to and from Zimbabwe to record and raising kids at the same time, but I am glad grace found me” she said.

“It is life that teaches and results that explains. At some point I faced too much critics and discouragement with some people saying ‘magitare haabhadhare’ music does not pay, but I just remained steadfast to my belief and today here I am” she added

Kudita has for the past years hit the limelight with breath-taking albums that received a convincing airplay and has attributed her early success story to the late Chamhembe hit maker TBA who produced her first album in 2006.

“I had a memorable time recording my first album in 2006, working with the late TBA was an amazing experience. May his soul rest in peace! The responses were very overwhelming than I expected, I realised God had made it” she said

“Having started music a tender age of six and singing in the national praise and worship moulded my character and boosted my staging confidence” she said

Speaking about gender and music she urged gospel divas not to look down upon themselves, but to strive and make meaningful strides in the male dominated industry.

“Gospel divas in Zimbabwe must take meaningful strides in this male dominated industry, I urge each and every one of them to emulate other women outside there who are making great names of themselves” she added

In a move to uplift other gospel lovers and artistes she recently launched an online gospel show titled Simply Gospel which she says it targets reaching out to the lost souls and pride that usually strikes gospel artistes

Kudita has had a privilege to share stage with high profile names such as Bishop T.D Jakes, Zaza Mokhethi, Bishop John Francis, and Bishop Tudor Bismarck.

