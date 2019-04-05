JUST IN: Zimpapers donates computers to Bonda Prim Sch

Nesia Mhaka Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Newspapers 1980 Limited (Zimpapers) has donated computers to Bonda Primary school in response to Government’s efforts to promote E-learning in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during handing over donation comprising nine desk tops and one laptop at Herald House in Harare today, Zimpapers public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said donating to communities was one of the key pillars of Zimpapers’ corporate social responsibility initiative.

“Zimpapers is a business that is grounded on the principle of innovation and growth. Without innovation; business will die and this donating is part of our corporate social responsibility.

“School children must be conversant with digital systems and technology hence our donation to the school.

“Today we are responding to your request for this learning equipment that will be used in your computer lab,” she said.

She said Zimpapers was keen to invest in the children’s education since they were the country’s future.

“As a corporate we believe in availing opportunities for empowerment and growth and have a deep passion for young people,” said Ms Tonhodzai.

Speaking at the same occasion the Bonda Primary School headmistress Mrs Esther Moyo expressed gratitude to Zimpapers saying the donation will go a long way in helping students research and embrace technology.

“This is a very rare occasion for us because you are one of the few who remember us. We are grateful for this donation.

“These learning tools that you donate to us are going to enable our students to develop effective self-directed learning skills and they are now able to identify what they need to learn and to apply the information to solve problems at hand.

“This is also going to increases their efficiency and productivity in E-learning because these tools are going to sharpen their critical thinking skills, which are the basis for the development of analytic reasoning,” she said.

