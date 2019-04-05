JUST IN: $300K for Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls Reporter

GOVERNMENT has handed $300 000 to Victoria Falls Municipality for construction of a dumpsite landfill to enhance integrated solid waste management.

The money was released through the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi presented the cheque to the local authority when he officiated at the National Clean-Up Day exercise in Victoria Falls today.

In his official address, VP Mohadi said it is mandatory for local authorities to develop environmental action plans in terms of Section 95 of the Environmental Management Act. He commended Victoria Falls Municipality, the hospitality industry and residents for making the resort town the cleanest urban area in Zimbabwe.

“I’m reliably informed that the current town’s dumpsite is prone to fires which pollute our air and the waste remains are scattered into the environment which is an eyesore. It’s encouraging to observe that EMA has contributed $300 000 for the construction of the landfill. I therefore call upon the local authority to identify partners for the construction of a standard landfill,” said VP Mohadi.

Over the years environmentalists have expressed concern about death of wild animals after eating plastic material at the dump site. Some organizations two years ago raised funds to fence the site to reduce human wildlife conflict.

More to follow…

