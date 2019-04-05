Amagugu food expo ropes in farmers

Hwabaraty

BY SINDISO DUBE

ORGANISERS of the annual Amagugu Food and Beverage Expo have encouraged farmers to focus more on traditional crops in these times of climate change in order to curb food shortages.

Event organiser Butholezwe Nyathi revealed that the third edition of the week-long expo invited smallholder farmers in Matobo district as its main exhibitors and had encouraged them to grow traditional foods.

“In these times of climate change which affects food security, we encourage farmers to go with traditional foods as they are more drought resistant. We encourage smallholder farmers to grow traditional foods as they also have high nutritional value,” he said.

“We will also have some time with businesspeople on how best we can monetise traditional food.”

Amagugu food and beverage expo, which is being hosted at Amagugu Heritage Centre run by historian Pathisa Nyathi in Matopos, 60km along the Bulawayo-Kezi/Maphisa Road, ends tomorrow.

The traditional food expo, which started on Monday, is in its third edition and seeks to bring awareness on the nutritional value of traditional foods and beverages, including the preservation of culture.

The first five days of the expo were dedicated to primary and secondary schools so that they share the various African dishes available, including how they are prepared.

Saturday has been declared open to the general public. Then, various traditional foods and beverages would be on display. There would also be exhibitions by corporates in the traditional foods and beverages value chain.

Participants were taken through different traditional activities, food and beverage fairs. They would also be introduced to new recipes as well as engage in cooking competitions.

One of the events to look forward to is the braai on rocks. Here, participants would braai on the mountain top while listening to top music played to them by comedian and radio personality Babongile Sikhonjwa, who would also be the chief chef.

Hwabaraty, Drums of Peace and Charles Banda are billed to provide entertainment at the site.

Related posts: Allan Chimbetu left out of ‘Dr Nero’ gala Killer T’s winning formula Oskido to headline Kalawa Party Peace festival on cards 14-year-old pupil pens book Solomon’s brings north-end treats to the south

Like this: Like Loading...