DeMbare to unleash ‘Neymar’

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS could have their Cameroonian imports available for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Hwange set for Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Herve Vincent Mbega and the highly-rated Ngahan Claude Junior, nicknamed “Neymar”, missed the Harare giants’ 2-0 victory over newboys Mushowani Stars in the season opener last weekend.

The duo’s registration papers with the Premier Soccer League had not been in order, but coach Lloyd Chigowe yesterday said they had made great strides in that respect, and the West Africans could be available for the next match.

Team manager Richard Chihoro was seized with the issue yesterday and Chigowe is hoping that the pair would receive their licences before Sunday.

“There is a probability that we might have these guys in the team on Sunday. We will have that information by the end of the day today (yesterday),” Chigowe said at his team’s weekly Press conference yesterday.

The affable coach blamed the team’s unconvincing performance in the win over Mushowani due to the absence of Mbega and Neymar and other key members of the team which forced him to make last-minute changes to the starting line-up.

Edward Sadomba, who also missed the opener, has recovered from a knock, and is available for selection.

But Ghanaian Robert Sackey, who arrived together with the Cameroonians at the start of the year, is unavailable.

“The team captain is also back to lead his troops. Sackey has returned to Ghana. His issues were complex in the sense that when he left his country he had no police clearance so he had to go back to get it so he can sort out his work permit. But he will be back sometime next week.”

Man of the moment, Ngandu Mangala, who scored the two goals before limping off the pitch late in the game with a knock, trained with the rest of the squad this week.

But Chigowe was not sure on the fitness of his striker. “The only question mark hangs over Mangala. The medical team is going to advise us tomorrow (today), but otherwise we have a squad where everybody is prepared to do the job. Definitely, we will field a squad that is prepared to fight for three points.”

A member of DeMbare’s medical team, however, allayed all fears, describing Mangala’s injury as minor.

Chigowe is expecting a major improvement from his side against a Hwange side which he described as an “unknown quantity”.

“We have been preparing well, Hwange to us are an unknown quantity and equally the same they don’t know us and when one iron meets the other, one has to overcome. I think we are ready for the game. Our confidence levels were not that high up (against Mushowani), because of the last-minute changes to the team due to reasons beyond our control, but otherwise with more time these guys playing together, they will build a great understanding. You should appreciate that this is a rebuilt team, and will not obviously play tiki-taka from the start. It’s always a process, but if we put on the good shift and fight we are good to collect the three points, and as we go on our exhibition we will be much better, than what it is today.”

