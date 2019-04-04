DeMbare fingers crossed over duo

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos are keeping their fingers crossed over the availability of their highly-rated Cameroonian players — Herve Vincent Mbega and Ngahan Claude Junior — for the Premiership clash against Hwange at Rufaro this Sunday.

The duo missed the team’s opening day 2-0 win over Mushowani because they have not been cleared by the Immigration Department.

The other player in the same predicament, Ghanaian Robert Sackey, has since returned home to collect missing documents and police clearances to enable him to have his papers processed in Zimbabwe.

But there is a ray of hope for the Cameroonians, Mbega and Ngahan. Their manager George Deda yesterday indicated the duo have already secured work permits, but the Immigration Department were holding on to the documents until they see the original papers used to apply for the permits.

He said the papers are expected to arrive in time for Sunday’s game.

“Their work permits have been processed, but what has stalled progress is the fact that the immigration laws have changed. Unlike in the past when they accepted scanned copies of the documents used in the applications, they now request to see the original transcripts.

“So they are withholding the papers until they see the original documents which we hope to receive anytime from now. We have since paid to DHL for the service and the last time we checked the papers were said to be in Johannesburg,” said Deda.

DeMbare are expected to welcome back their captain Edward Sadomba from injury.

But there were fears yesterday over Congolese forward Ngandu Mangala who scored a brace against Mushowani last week.

Mangala picked up an ankle injury in the match and then aggravated the injury during training this week. Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe was still confident he will have his best team available.

“There is a probability that we might have these guys (the Cameroonians) back on Sunday and the team captain is also back to lead his troops. He is a morale booster and the leader of the pack. Probably the question marks still hang over Mangala.

“The medical team is going to advise us tomorrow. Otherwise we have got a squad where everybody is prepared for duty. We will take it on from what the medical team says. But we will definitely field a side that will fight for three points,” said Chigowe.

DeMbare vice-captain Jimmy Tigere was also rested as a precautionary measure yesterday. The giants are bracing for a tough encounter against the coal miners who also got their campaign to a positive start by beating Yadah 2-0 at the Colliery last week.

“Hwange to us are unknown quantities and I think it’s equally the same, they also don’t know us. So when iron meets iron then one has to overcome but I think we are ready for the game,” said Chigowe.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Ngezi Platinum v Mushowani Stars (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v Telone (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava).

Sunday

Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Harare City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Hwange (Rufaro), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Mandava).

Like this: Like Loading...