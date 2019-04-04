Preaching peace through sculpture

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

In a bid to promote peace and tranquillity in the world, award-winning Belgian sculptor Jorg Van Daele donated his 21st “Peace” sculpture to the City of Harare, this week at the Town House.

Van Daele — who has done the same in Cyprus, Egypt, Austria, and India among other countries — said it was his goal for every country not only to observe peace but to have that sculpture which will always remind them about peace.

The artiste, who has been in the art industry for more than 30 years, said he dedicated the past five years sculpting and donating his “Peace” work to over 20 different countries.

“I am an artist who has a motive to spread peace all around the world therefore it has been five years now since I started donating peace resembling sculptures to various countries which include Austria, Egypt, China and India, the list goes on,” he said.

Van Daele gave away the sculpture which had five stone pieces which he described as five balls representing the five continents in the world.

“My last donation was in Egypt before I came here. This sculpture here has five balls representing the continents in the world and how they must be joined together and as well balance in order to have peace.

“This carving is a balance for peace, the black ball stands for Africa and the rest represent Asia, Europe, Ocean and Antarctica,” he said.

The 53-year-old sculptor who met Zimbabwean artiste Marian Nyanhongo in China recently during a sculptor seminar and workshop, and became friends, discussed about coming to Zimbabwe of which the mission was fulfilled.

