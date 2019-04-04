Weekly One Big Party at Padziva

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Following a massive turnout as they introduced their upgraded venue last weekend, recently revamped Padziva Outdoor Entertainment and Leisure Centre will this weekend host their weekly One Big Party.

Hosted by Jive Zimbabwe, the event has evolved from its previous monthly format, now embracing DJs as opposed to live music performers.

It is now growing into a hit with merry makers who enjoy top class services usually linked with high-earned venues.

At their launch event, celebrities and socialites thronged the event, interacting with revellers making fulfilling the organizers’ promise of leaving a lasting memory.

Jive Zimbabwe director Benji Nyandoro said they have re-invented their programming.

“We have revived the concept of One Big Party which was bordered around an artist performing each month.

“Instead of having a single artiste performing, we now have various DJs on rotation catering for various tastes in music which does away with the monotone of having one genre.

“We are also trying to do away with people only coming for a specific artiste thus they will come for the ultimate entertainment experience,” he said.

After the revamp, Padziva’s outdoor sitting area now has a 50 three-seater benches that are fitted with umbrellas. They also have a five bay car wash with full valet services that include engine wash and vacuum cleaning.

“We have spruced up our outdoor sitting area so that 300 people can seat comfortably.

“Through our Drive Inn, we created a secure enclosed environment where people can come in with their cars and sit on or next to them.

“The drive inn is well designed that one will not be parked in as we have a clear entrance and exit,” said Nyandoro.

Another interesting addition is the Free Mandela toilet concept.

“Males always find the convenience of urinating outside close to trees or walls, which becomes a nuisance to their female counterparts so we have designed a new outdoor urinary system that will cover the essentials at the same time giving you a sense of freedom,” he said.

Nyandoro said they have a fully stocked bar, kitchen and braai.

“We know there is a shortage of alcohol but we have made sure we have both local and imported varieties of liquor that are fairly priced. Even if we import foreign beers using US dollars, we make sure our RTGS prices are fair and affordable.

“We also have a wide assortment on braai and kitchen with game meat and traditional meals being availed,” he said.

To improve on entertainment and build a coherent community, Padziva now has an amateur football and darts club.

