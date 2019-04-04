Mnangagwa pays tribute to Masiyiwa contribution towards cyclone-hit areas

Strive Masiyiwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised the contribution made by Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa in the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Manicaland. Masiyiwa was mentioned by name for his help in the reconstruction of bridges.

Mnangagwa also commended other local companies and individuals for extending a hand towards assisting survivors and rehabilitation of infrastructure.

Mnangagwa was speaking from Ngangu township on his tour of the province in the company of more than a dozen interlocutors in the State House Dialogue. He also promised the school head that the issue of books and furniture destroyed by the storm will be sorted out

Source: Pindula

Like this: Like Loading...