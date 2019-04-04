JUST IN: $100 million for Idai affected communities

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Zimbabwean corporates have pledged to raise $100 million towards the restoration of infrastructure and social services in the areas that were heavily affected by Cyclone Idai.

The business community yesterday launched the ‘Reboot Trust Fund’ at a local hotel and several corporates pledged more than $40 million in one night. The fund running under the theme; ‘if not now, then when, if not you, then who?” is an initiative which is meant to complement Government in the restoration of services in Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East.

Government has so far disbursed $50 million towards assisting victims of the disaster. The cyclone left 268 people dead while roads, houses, schools, hospitals, businesses and communication as well as power infrastructure were destroyed.

At least more than 21 000 people have been displaced. The business community is optimistic that it will reach its target. Last night, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe represented by its chief executive officer Mr Douglas Mboweni, pledged another $5 million having earlier on donated a similar amount when the disaster struck.

More to follow…

