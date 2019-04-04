JUST IN: MDC Alliance MP, Councillor in court

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

MDC Alliance’s Zengeza East legislator Goodrich Chimbaira and ward 14 councillor Chengetai Nyagondo are scheduled to appear before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini charged with public violence.

The state alleges that on March 30 between 4pm and 4:10pm the accused persons and their accomplices, who are still at large, assaulted former Chitungwiza Deputy Mayor Jabulani Mtunzi, Lilian Munyangadzi, Moreblessing Simango, Rabani Pirikisi, Andrew Samuriwo, Moses Tsikwa and Abigail Tarupiwa.

The accused assaulted them using stones and open hands when they were in Unit J where the MDC Alliance was conducting district elections. Chimbaira is facing another separate charge of attempted murder.

