Goldreef aim to win Rainbow netball league

BY COLIN MOYO

Bulawayo-based Netball team, Goldreef Queens are determined to finish at the top in the Rainbow Netball League following an impressive start after winning their first two matches last Saturday.

Finishing on ninth position last season, Goldreef Queens want to improve this season and have set themselves a lofty target of winning the title.

They have started their 2019 netball league campaign on a high note, winning 63-14 and 50-34 against ZRP Harare and Black Rhinos, respectively.

The Rainbow Netball League started on March 23.

Goldreef Queens coach, Samuel Riyano is confident that his young and vibrant squad will help him achieve the team’s season objectives.

“For most of new young players it’s their first time to play in the top league and playing in the topflight will definitely benefit my youthful side as they will gain more experience and self-belief,” Riyano said.

He said while the squad is young, the last two results have shown that they will not be easily intimidated by opponents as the season wears on.

“I am happy we won our first two matches, this will build confidence in the players. However, we have to improve on our defence as we progress and face other tough teams in the season,” he said.

Goldreef will be looking to continue with their impressive start to the season when they play against a Zimbabwe Defence Forces team and Flo Angles.

Commenting on the game they will play this week, Riyano said: ‘’I plan to attack using speed and energy because these are tough matches and I expect a win.”

