Enforce speed limits: Govt urged

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) yesterday urged the Transport ministry to enforce the law which restricts public transport to a maximum speed of 80km per hour to reduce road accidents.

Speaking during a demonstration of speed limiting equipment by Systech Africa in Harare yesterday, PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliati said the technology would help save lives of passengers on the road.

“We are calling upon Transport and Infrastructure Development ministry and public transport operators to embrace this new technology to reduce carnage,” he said.

Goliati said the technology, which restricts a vehicle to the maximum set speed limit was implemented in Rwanda and managed to reduce road traffic accidents by 60%.

Systech Africa business development manager Tendai Mujuru said the technology had been approved by Standards Association Zimbabwe and implored traffic police and the Vehicle Inspection Department to implement the speed limit technology.

Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators secretary-general Ngoni Katsvairo said the technology would promote safety of passengers by controlling public vehicles speed.