Miss Tourism Zim search begins

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018 Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MISS Tourism Zimbabwe 2018 Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha’s reign is drawing to an end as the pageant organisers embark on the search for a new queen with the Midlands province hosting the inaugural auditions of the 2019 pageant in Kwekwe, Gweru and Zvishavane.

Jaricha, a lawyer with Mhungu and Associates Legal Practitioners in Mutare, was crowned the country’s tourism queen in September last year for a one-year reign.

The pageant’s Midlands provincial co-ordinator, Mavis Koslek, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that all was set for the auditions and called for aspiring models to come in their numbers dressed in black dresses and heels, or black jeans, heels and white tops.

“The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe auditions for Midlands province starts on Friday at King Solomon’s Hotel in Kwekwe, where we are expecting aspiring models from Kwekwe and Gokwe and surrounding areas. On Saturday, we will be in Gweru at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority offices for Gweru and Shurugwi models before travelling to Zvishavane on Sunday for Zvishavane and Mberengwa models,” she said.

“From the auditions, we will shortlist about 12 models who will go on to compete at the Midlands provincial finale to be held in May. We really want the pageant to be competitive.”

Koslek said aspiring models were required to pay RTGS$20 as administration fee.

“The pageant is open to single Zimbabwean women aged between 18 and 24, who have never married or given birth, should be 1,67 metres tall or taller; should have no tattoo or any visible marks and should hold no criminal record,” she said.

From the Midlands province, the auditions will go to Manicaland’s Elliot Hotel on April 27 under the oversight of former Miss Zimbabwe Caroline Marufu-Buwu, who is the province’s licence holder.

Tourism has been incorporated into the pageantry in order to promote the girl child and the country’s tourism industry.

Like this: Like Loading...