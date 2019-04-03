Cabinet okays port deal

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Cabinet has approved a proposal by Australian firm, Balmoral Corporation Investments, to refurbish the railway line linking Mutare and Beira as well as construct a port at Beira to facilitate the transportation of minerals and goods.

Government’s Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) seeks to establish an efficient and adequate transport system which is critical for the development of the country, providing access to markets and reducing regional disparities.

Briefing journalists after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the arrangement will be done under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said Government was working on the deal with the Australian firm.

“Balmoral has land in Beira,” he said. “They want to build a deep water port which then we will use as Zimbabwe on a BOT basis over a period which we will finalise. They are not only doing the port they are also rehabilitating the rail tracks which links Mutare and Beira. They want to rehabilitate all the tacks.”

Like this: Like Loading...