Envoys urged to prioritise economy

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo has urged Zimbabwean diplomats to prioritise economic diplomacy by engaging potential investors and seeking new markets for the country’s products.

Minister Moyo said this while addressing ambassadors-designate at a training workshop in Harare yesterday.

“The ministry has been expanded and indeed rebranded to include international trade so as to reflect the thrust articulated by His Excellency the President that, henceforth, the primary focus for our diplomacy and our diplomatic representation abroad must be trade, investment and tourism promotion. In other words, economic diplomacy,” he said.

“There has been overall enthusiasm and positive reaction to the President’s economic development vision, Vision 2030 and the related policy pronouncements. A number of potential investors in such fields as energy, mining, agriculture and the tourism/hospitality sectors have visited the country to explore, identify or firm up on already identified investment opportunities.

“You have a key role to play within this broad diplomacy agenda by actively seeking out and engaging potential investors, countries and organisations that seek to establish and deepen business and economic relations with Zimbabwe. You must assiduously market the country as a preferred destination for investors and tourists.”

Minister Moyo said Government was implementing various policies to improve the country’s economic environment.

“Government is determined to protect all foreign investments including those covered by Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements.

“Government has resolved to address all violations and to compensate all those whose investments were affected by the land reform programme,” he added.

Minister Moyo said the incoming diplomats should also focus on engaging Zimbabwe’s Diaspora in their countries of posting.

