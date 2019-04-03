JUST-IN: Zimpapers donates to Cyclone Idai

Abel Zhakata, Senior Reporter

THE country’s leading multi media organisation, Zimpapers, has donated an assortment of food stuffs and other items to families affected by Cyclone Idai which killed hundreds and left thousands homeless in Chimanimani, Chipinge and some parts of Masvingo.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at The Manica Post building in Mutare this morning, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Cde Monica Mutsvangwa commended the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company for giving a helping hand in times of need.

She said just like what is written in the Bible there is more in giving than receiving.

Minister Mutsvangwa praised the company for doing a sterling job in covering events surrounding the cyclone disaster through disseminating correct information about relief efforts and rescue operations taking place in the affected areas.

“There is a lot which is happening on social media but you are there to put the right narrative, continue with that good work,” she said.

Local government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo, who is the chairman of the inter-ministerial committee on Civil Protection, assured Zimpapers and other well-wishers that their donations will reach intended beneficiaries.

He said the media is playing a pivotal role in disseminating vital information at this juncture.

“I would like to thank everybody from Star FM, Diamond FM, Manica Post, Zimpapers for your contribution in mobilising Zimbabweans and, indeed, I have listened to more radio since this cyclone than I ever done before because you were on it and you were mobilising,” he said.

Minister of State for Manicaland, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, said the donation by Zimpapers will go a long way to improve the lives of the affected families. She said the unity shown by Zimbabweans in the aftermath of this disaster was great.

“We draw comfort from the fact that for the first time Zimbabweans have been united. Unfortunately we have demonstrated this characteristic during a disaster. We pray that this spirit of oneness prevails even after the disaster so that we work together. Thank you Zimpapers, thank you the audience and listeners who extended a helping hand,: she said.

Zimpapers Chief Executive, Mr Pikirai Deketeke, said the primary objective of the company, as a media organisation, is to serve the community it operates in.

“We believe we are licensed to serve. Our primary job as media houses is to serve the community that we live in. As a radio station, when we heard the news that Cyclone Idai was coming we started putting out alerts. I think Diamond FM did this as far back as Tuesday before the cyclone came. We warned people that Cyclone Idai is coming and we also told the listeners the action they were supposed to take. When it eventually hit us, we then started talking about what do we do to help those who are vulnerable. So radio was at the fore-front. Thank you Minister July Moyo for acknowledging the work that was done by radio,” he said.

Mr Deketeke said Zimpapers will help Government in a big way in building houses for the homeless families through purchasing roofing materials and bricks.

Like this: Like Loading...