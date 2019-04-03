JUST IN: Auditor for Cylone Idai donations

Herald Reporters

Government has emphasised its commitment to ensuring accountability as donations for the victims of Cyclone Idai continue to come from various corporates, churches, schools and clubs.

Presenting the latest Cyclone Idai progress report recently, Manicaland Provincial Administrator Mr Edgars Seenza said the disaster management committee would engage an auditor to go over the financial reports to ensure that all funds that were received from well-wishers were accounted for.

Mr Seenza said the province had come up with a tight monitoring system that tracked goods from the moment they were received by his office to the moment they were distributed to the beneficiaries in the affected areas to avoid abuse by individuals.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have so far been donated along with tonnes of food and non-food items.

