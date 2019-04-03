3 brothers perish in canoe accident

By Simbarashe Sithole

Three brothers from Matanhura village in Mbire district drowned after their canoe sank in Musengezi River on Sunday afternoon.

Sikhumbuzo Mhlanga (19), Tanatswa Kazingizi (10) and Andrew Zawada (7) drowned on their way home from a Sunday church service along Musengezi River.

Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro (Zanu PF) confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a case of drowning in my constituency, where brothers drowned along Musengezi River on Sunday and were buried on Monday. The burial ceremony was punctuated by high emotions and a sombre atmosphere. Everyone was asking why death would rob the lives of innocent children coming from church,” Karoro said.

“The children did not notice that the canoe they were travelling in had a hole, hence water got into the canoe until it was weighed down, leading to its sinking. They tried to swim, but they got tired and gave up,” one witness who declined to be named said.

In another case, a 17-year-old girl from Ndaro village, ward 5 in Mbire under Chief Matsiwo committed suicide on Sunday morning after she was confronted by her father on her alleged promiscuous behaviour.

Sharon Kaamurandu’s body was discovered hanging from a tree by a passer-by.

Karoro bought coffins for all the four deceased and urged people in the constituency to respect the sanctity of human life.

