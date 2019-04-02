Wolves thresh 10 Manchester United

WOLVERHAMPTON – Wolverhampton Wanderers repeated their FA Cup defeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United as a Chris Smalling own goal gave them another 2-1 win in a pulsating Premier League game on Tuesday.

Despite the distraction of next week’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, United, who finished the game with 10 men after Ashley Young was sent off in the second half, came out strongly for Solskjaer’s second game as permanent manager.

Romelu Lukaku missed an early point-blank header, before Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay swept a low 13th-minute shot from outside the box past Rui Patricio to make it 1-0.

Undaunted and fielding a strong team despite their own distraction of an FA Cup semi-final against Watford on Sunday, Wolves quickly settled on a cold night at Molineux and began creating chances of their own.

Portuguese striker Diogo Jota hit a deserved equaliser from close range in the 25th minute after a nervy-looking Fred had lost control and Raul Jimenez threaded the ball into the area.

United went down to 10 men in the 57th minute when right back Young was sent off for a second yellow card after a reckless hack on Jota.

That enabled Wolves to pour forward, and in the 77th minute they got the winner thanks to a Smalling own goal after a scramble near the line.

The result left Manchester United fifth in table on 61 points, level with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played a game fewer. Wolves are seventh on 47.

