JUST IN: Parly probes Zinara

Herald Reporter

Questions have been raised over the sudden termination of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration operations and human resources director Mr Precious Murove’s contract in the middle of an inquiry by Parliament over an audit report that unearthed misappropriation of funds at the road authority to the tune of US$71 million.

Mr Murove’s name featured prominently in the report as the key person who signed most of the contracts that prejudiced Zinara. The report also raised questions over Mr Murove’s professional qualifications who happened to be a holder of a diploma in theology by the time he assumed his executive position.

Zinara management today appeared before the public accounts committee led by its acting chief executive officer Ms Methelane Mujokoro where it emerged that Mr Murove was no longer with the road authority. Ms Mujokoro was accompanied by Zinara finance director Mr Simon Taranhike who was once suspended for sourcing foreign currency on the parallel market.

He was however, acquitted by the courts.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...