JUST IN: Govt renovates Matapi Flats

Columbus Mabika and Talent Chimutambgi

The Government in partnership with the City of Harare has commenced the facelift of Matapi Flats in Mbare under Government priority projects, a Cabinet minister has said.

Speaking during a tour at flats in Mbare today, to check on progress made, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Senator Jennifer Mhlanga said Government was committed to ensuring that people have a decent accommodation.

“We are committed to the total revamping of these super structures so that our people live in better shelter and environments,” she said.

“We want to have an input so that we have a shared vision for these flats. We will be inviting his excellence to witness this development.”

Senator Mhlanga said the tour was a preparation a main tour to be led by the President soon.

More to follow…

