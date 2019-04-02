Chitungwiza open for business: Dep Mayor

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Acting Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko has urged the business community to invest in the dormitory town.

He made the remarks on Friday last week while officiating at the four-day Chitungwiza Trade Fair at the Town Centre. The fair, organised by Chitungwiza Publicity Association, is aimed at promoting business opportunities within Chitungwiza.

“As our vision states Chitungwiza Municipality, the first choice town with abundant investment opportunities, therefore, it is an open call to all those who wish to invest in Chitungwiza to come and do so, said Mr Maiko.

“We have quite a number of investment opportunities and these include water and waste management and water supply. We are facing water challenges in Chitungwiza and our plan is to have our own source of water.”

Mr Maiko said the local authority was working on improving business policies to ensure that businesses thrived.

“As your city fathers, we are going to create an enabling environment to ensure that your businesses thrive,” he said. “Currently, we are doing urban renewal which is in tandem with our motto that “Chitungwiza is open for business.”

Over 30 exhibitors are showcasing their services and products at the event that is running under the theme “Marketing and Networking in Chitungwiza. Some of them are Zimpapers, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Citimed Hospital, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Printflow, Zimbabwe Open University, Moonlight Funeral Services, Nyaradzo, Windmill Company, FBC Holdings and CBZ Holdings.

In an interview, CPA board member Mr Owen Hlatshwayo, who is also Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company branch administrator, said the response from stakeholders had been overwhelming.

“We are happy that the turnout has been overwhelming from different stakeholders and in terms of exhibitors the figure has increased, an indication of the growth of the trade fair, he said.

“As CPA, we serve as the centre for information dissemination and we have established contacts with over 100 Chitungwiza stakeholders through the use of our marketing and promotional tools such as this trade fair.

Mr Hlatshwayo said the organisation plans to create an information centre for the future through self-sustainable programmes, private and public partnership and donor funding that will see the development of a modern institution.

