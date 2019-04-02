Mutuma breaks 11-year Lubumbashi derby jinx

Roderick Mutuma

By Sindiso Dube

Former Dynamos, Caps United and Highlanders striker Roderick Mutuma has become the darling of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo fans after breaking an 11-year-old losing jinx against giants TP Mazembe with a solitary goal at the Stade Frederic Kibassa Maliba on Saturday.

The self-proclaimed prince of Zimbabwean football was the hero of the day on Sunday when his side took on perennial rivals in a highly-rated Lubumbashi derby.

FC Lupopo, last registered a win against the former African champions in 2008.

“Every FC Lupopo fan in Lubumbashi and the whole of DRC is happy. Sunday was a big day and we faced a team which we haven’t beaten in 11 years. The feeling is electric and I am humbled to be part of the historic match and also writing my name in the history of Lubumbashi and also my club,” Mutuma said.

He added: “I love scoring in such games, they are fierce and tense. The stadium was filled and more than 30 000 fans came to watch the match and that alone is a confidence booster for us as players. Everyone wants to put up a good show in a derby and scoring in such an important match motivates me to do more and also to keep on working harder.”

Since joining the Congolese side in December during the league mid-season break, Mutuma has scored five times in six appearances.

There are six matches left this season.

FC Lupopo are on sixth position with 34 points with the log leaders Vita Club on 62 points, while TP Mazembe are second-placed with 58 points.

Mutuma joined the Congolese side in December after a short stint with the disbanded Nichrut where he had a decent outing for the side.

The Congolese move is the 30-year-old’s second stint outside the country, having previously played for Bloemfontein Celtic in the South African top-flight league.

