Royal Geographical Society hosts Zida at London investment conference

BY Business Reporter

The Royal Geographical Society will next week host the second edition of the ZIMDABA investment conference in central London, where investment opportunities in Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector will be under the spotlight.

The conference, which is an initiative of Consolidated Africa Services (CAS), in partnership with Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida), is expected to focus on key economic drivers that are expected to push forward the country’s economic fortunes in the coming decade and beyond.

Additional emphasis would also be placed on the tourism, energy and the mining sectors.

Zida board chairperson, Washington Mbizvo, said the entity was set up to unlock value in Zimbabwe, driven by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

“We truly believe we are amplifying it through our ground-breaking partnership with CAS at this year’s ZIMDABA,” Mbizvo said.

“We pride ourselves in the investment bouquets we’ve prepared, which potential investors can capitalise on in collaboration with businesses in our country. Zimbabwe is a sleeping giant, endowed with an abundance of natural resources and human capital which has been awakened.”

The programme features a series of eight panel discussion forums on a range of topics not limited to Diaspora investment and financial inclusion and Economic, socio-political and legislative reforms.

Anchored by industry experts, selected discussion topics will seek to share a broad view of Zimbabwe’s current economic climate.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Christian Katsande, will open the event while Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement deputy minister Vangelis Haritatos is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Stuart Comberbach, who is special advi ser to Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Moyo, is also expected to give a special presentation that focuses on the re-engagement process and economic co-operation.

Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube will make a presentation on the macro-investment climate in Zimbabwe and how the government was addressing investor concerns.

