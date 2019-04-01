MDC violence: ‘Man dies in Chitungwiza’

Emerging-Unconfirmed Reports say Jabulani Mtunzi, a Youth leader and member of MDC-A was assaulted to death. Mtunzi who is believed to be a Mwonzora fan is alleged to have died in a fight between Chamisa and Mwonzora sympathisers.

On Saturday, there were running battles between the rival camps in Chitungwiza with former deputy mayor Jabulani Mtunzi and several other party activists seriously injured.

Some concerned citizens have implored responsible authorities to investigate the issue. Dewa Mavinga, a Human Rights Activist expressed concern over the matter. Speaking through his twitter account he said:

There is however no official communication from the MDC with regards the alleged death of Mthunzi.

Mwonzora told Newsday day that he was aware of the violent incidents and called for the disqualification of the rogue party members. Said Mwonzora:

The violence that is taking place is extremely disconcerting. We will disqualify the violent elements from the Congress race, but this violence has to be nipped in the bud. These people who perpetrate violence are criminals who belong in jail. The leaders in whose name these goons operate must publicly denounce violence, a failure which they will be held responsible for the violence and disqualified, whoever they are.

