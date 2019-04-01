RBZ Licenses 26 Bureaux de Change Institutions

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has licensed 26 institutions to operate as Bureaux de Change.

This was revealed in a notice issued by the Apex Bank, a move in line with the 20 February Monetary Policy Statement announced by governor John Mangudya. A Daily News report reads as follows:

The bureaux de change that have been licensed are Fredex Financial services, Getbucks Microfinance Bank, MyCash Financial Services, Access Finance (Pvt) Ltd, FMC Finance (Pvt) Ltd, Transformation Financial Services, Elizabeth Florist (Pvt) Ltd t/a TSD Bureau de Change, Zimbabwe Posts (Private) Limited, Quest Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd, Proex Bureau de Change, Zimexpress (Pvt) Ltd and Fungioliv Investments.

Other institutions also include Kwik Forex, Campion Forex Services t/a Hand2hand Transfers, Direct Connect Financial Services, Stalrett (Pvt) Ltd, Julisim (Pvt) Ltd, Success Micro-finance Bank Limited, Send Money Home (Pvt) Ltd, Kuva Sanchez, Sahara Forex Bureau Pvt. Ltd, Express Financial Services, Easylink Money Transfer (Pvt) Ltd, Linsa Investments t/a bate Bureau de Change and Kaah Financial Services.