JUST IN: 400 direct jobs created on Hwange 7 and 8

The US$1,2 billion expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 has so far created 400 direct jobs for locals with the figure expected to hit 3 000 next year.

Sinohydro chief representative in Zimbabwe Mr Yifeng Wu said the project was on schedule with construction of 10 percent of the power plant having been completed. The project—which will add 600 megawatts to the national grid—is one the key economic enablers that will advance President Mnangagwa’s vision of turning Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“The project is on course and at the project site, there are around 400 direct local jobs which were provided and it will amount to 1 000 by the end of this year,” Mr Wu said.

“In the next year, the number of local employees will be increased to 3000 or even more. Hundreds of people have also been employed indirectly through various activities.”

Works on the project began in August last year using an initial $199 million from China Eximbank.

