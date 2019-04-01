All set for Hallelujah fiesta

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

GOSPEL music outfit Masvingo Worship Choir has rebranded its worship festival, inaugurated in May last year, from All White Worship Festival to Hallelujah Festival. The list of musicians set to participate at the fiesta slated for May 11 at Masvingo Civic Centre Hall will be revealed today.

Choir director Luke Manyamazi said: “By April 1, we would have compiled a comprehensive list of all participants,” he said. “We changed the name from All White Worship Festival to Hallelujah. It’s no longer running for three days, but will remain an annual event and we hope to play host to international gospel musicians,” he said.

Manyamazi said, unlike last year, the choir was not going to donate to the underprivileged, as it has already contributed towards supporting Cyclone Idai victims.

“This year we are not going to have a donations day, because we have already given our donations to the victims of Cyclone Idai. The one-day event will have a worship seminar, one-on-one with artistes session and a music concert. These activites will start at 10 am till 9pm at civic centre,” he said.

The inaugural festival was graced by Josh Kays, Mpostori Wency, Claudius and Nyasha Mutonhori.

