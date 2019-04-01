Pasa Pasa send-off for DJ Ninja

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

CHERUTOMBO high-density suburb in Marondera became a hive of activity on Friday night as wheelspinners and music lovers invaded Mwendamberi Street for an all-night vigil to celebrate the life of the late Edmore “DJ Ninja” Chikonzo (pictured).

The 35-year old wheelspinner died on Tuesday last week and was buried at Paradise Park Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Primus RatnMouse proprietor Dunmore Mutyambizi organised a farewell gig for DJ Ninja that was attended by the “who is who” of Marondera.

Dubbed Vigil Pasa Pasa Street Party, the event saw residents and DJ Ninja’s friends and relatives flood Mwendamberi Street to dance to music as local DJs took turns on the turntables.

DJ Ninja’s mixtapes were also played during the vigil.

Most of Marondera’s night joints were empty as people attended the free gig that saw revellers drinking in the streets.

“He was an entertainer. This was his talent and we thought it wise to have a farewell gig of this nature for him. It is not the time to mourn, but to celebrate his life. We are happy that the youths have filled this place to bid farewell to the Chaos Senator who is known by all music lovers in this town,” Mutyambizi said.

According to a relative, DJ Ninja died due to natural causes and said the post-mortem ruled out any foul play as speculative reports were circulating in Marondera that he could have committed suicide.

DJ Ninja started off his career at Primus RatnMouse before joining the Legends Sports Diner in 2015 where he was a resident DJ.