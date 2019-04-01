Marondera teacher up for indecent assault

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A 33-YEAR-OLD teacher at an elite school in Marondera last week appeared before magistrate Liberty Garakara facing two counts of indecent assault, after he allegedly fondled a Form 4 student.

The accused (name withheld to protect the minor), denied the charges and was remanded to April 8 for trial.

According to court papers, sometime in August last year, the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity because she is a minor) accompanied her cousin to the school’s information technology library for studies, but found the door locked. It is alleged that she proceeded to the accused’s office to collect the keys. The accused reportedly told the girl that she had a beautiful body.

The accused allegedly drew closer to where the complainant was standing and fondled her private parts and kissed her.

The complainant reportedly stormed out of the office in protest, but did not report the matter to the school authorities.

On the second count, on an unknown date in the same month, the complainant was in the laboratory studying together with her cousin when she sought accused’s assistance after her computer developed a technical fault.

The accused allegedly drew closer and fondled her breasts before forcing her to touch his manhood.

The complainant threatened to scream, but the accused was unperturbed.

It is reported that accused stopped fondling the pupil when they heard a knock on the door, and let her go.

However, the matter came to light on January 27 this year, when the complainant spilled the beans to her parents, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Augustine Mugari represented the State.

