Love breaking religious barriers

Veronica Gwaze

WHEN German philosopher, Karl Marx said ‘religion is the opium of the people’, he could not have envisaged that love conquers all.

He might have changed his philosophy if he had met a Harare couple who out of love overlooked their different religious beliefs to commit to each other in marriage.

The couple which reside in the suburb of Glen View 3 found their love transcending their Muslim and Christian beliefs.

Now married for four years, Mr Alberto Juma, a Muslim and his Christian wife Cheredita live in bliss within their individual beliefs anchored on the Qur’aan and Bible respectively.

While Mr Juma is a fervent Muslim, his wife prides herself as a member of Christ Embassy Church.

For the past four years the couple has lived together, they attest that harmony has prevailed inspired by respecting each other’s religion despite the many differences which emanate from their worlds apart beliefs.

There are numerous differences that emanate from Christianity and Islam in terms of spiritual and physical conduct which if mixed in general can be a potential for conflict.

And judging from the conservative Muslim and liberal Christian backgrounds they come from, a lot of sacrifice has come into play for the two to be joined in marriage and still retain their respective faiths.

There are many specifics for Muslims which range from dressing, food and general conduct.

Some of the requirements for Muslims include praying five times a day, consuming only Halaal meat, wearing a hijab to protect body parts, not attending burials nor sprinkling salt in food when it comes to the women.

Mrs Juma said her husband is a loyal Muslim who observes all tenets of his religion.

“I am not allowed to put salt in food whether I am cooking in the house or when at my in-laws’ place so I have to instruct my young daughter to do so.

“When I visit my in-laws’ place, I have to cover myself the way Muslims do although they (in-laws) are not strict with me. I simply do it out of respect and so that I can fit in among them.

“Together with my husband, often we engage in discussions and this is how I have gotten to understand more with time. But I am not ready to be converted to their religion,” she added.

Mrs Juma reckons she has attended three Islamic worship sessions at a Mosque since she got married and despite her full commitment to the union, she has never considered getting converted.

However, she gives consent for her daughter to worship as a Muslim noting that there are more similarities between the two religions than there are differences.

“Although we use the Bible and they use the Qur’aan, our religions have a lot in common which is why this life is not hard for me.

“We believe in God and they believe in Allah, however Muslims believe that the Gospel was also sent by God.

“Both texts offer an account of the life and works of Jesus and the belief in Jesus is a fundamental part of Islamic theology,” explained the 23 year old mother.

Both religions believe in the virgin birth of Jesus through Mary, but the Biblical and Islamic accounts differ.

According to Quyamah writings Muslims are of the view that the original gospel of Jesus was altered to give an impression that he is the Son of God and not an ordinary prophet.

“In Islam our biblical Abraham is called Ibrahim, Moses is Musa, Mary is Maryam and Jesus is Isa among others and these are all respected prophets within Islam.

“Within the Quran, they acknowledge that Jesus is the only one who can perform miracles,” she said as she narrated her understanding of the Quran.

Though there seem to be glaring differences which can fuel conflict, Mr Juma said he was open about his beliefs since the day he met his wife.

“I believe that when a couple meet and they are in agreement between themselves despite religious differences there is no problem.

Besides there are not many differences one needs to just understand both religions,” he said highlighting the importance of love.

Their love story dates back to 2015 when now Mrs Juma had left South Africa to visit her aunt in Harare.

“Juma befriended me and I think that is how he won me over because normally as a child we would view Islam as a weird religion.

“With friendship, he made me appreciate it better,” recalled 23-year old Mrs Juma with a chuckle.

The two created a bond that has seen them together up to this day.

Her choice raised mixed feelings amongst family members but by the time the 39-year old husband paid dowry she was already pregnant. “My parents questioned if I was marrying with full consent. Somehow they felt I was doing so because of the pregnancy. I remember clearly on the very day that my bride price was paid. My mother and aunt kept asking me if I was committed.

“I simply told them that I was ready because I fully understood what I was getting myself into,” she said.

Mrs Juma said she knows how to tow the line, which has kept her relationship with the in-laws who in turn respect her Christian values.

“My in-laws made it clear that they understand Christianity and that they would not force me to adopt their religion. I respect their religion as they do mine,” explained Mrs Juma stating that she freely attends church programmes including night vigils.

Like this: Like Loading...